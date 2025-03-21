Fed dampens US growth prospects as Powell warns of inflationary impact of tariffs

The US Federal Reserve has cut its growth expectations for the US amid the continuing inflationary repercussions of President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda, coupled with other inflationary pressures.
In its meeting on Wednesday (19 March), the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted to maintain the current federal funds rate at 4.25%-4.5%. Notes from the meeting revealed the FOMC decided to slash its GDP expectations for the US from its previous December 2024 predictions. Federal Reserve holds rates steady as inflation 'remains a primary risk' During 2025, the FOMC expects the US economy to expand by 1.7%, down from the 2.1% anticipated at the end of last year. Similarly, US growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027 were cut from their December levels to 1.8% each year, down ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes