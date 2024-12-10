Analysts split over ECB interest rates cut

Analysts and strategists are split between a 25 and 50 basis point cut at the European Central Bank's final policy meeting of the year tomorrow (12 December).
Having been the first among other central banks such as the Federal Reserve and Bank of England to take the jump and cut rates earlier this year, the Eurozone's central bank is set to trim its interest rate for the fourth time since June, with 100bps of cuts so far this cycle. "We expect the December ECB press conference to emphasise uncertainty and the Governing Council to reach a compromise on communications that creates more policy optionality," argued Deutsche Bank analysts. ECB cuts interest rates by 25bps after inflation dips below 2% According to economists polled earlier ...
