US adds 227,000 in November as unemployment rate edges up

The US economy added 227,000 jobs in November, with the surge backed by rising trends in the healthcare, leisure and hospitality, government and social assistance sectors.
Total nonfarm payrolls published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics today (6 December) came in above market expectations, with economists polled by Reuters expecting that figure to stand at 200,000. The employment data for November marked a significant increase from the upwardly-revised figure of 36,000 for October. US economy expands by 2.8% in Q3 Meanwhile, the unemployment rate increased from 4.1% in October to 4.2% last month, higher than a year ago, when the jobless rate was 3.7%, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The largest increase in nonfarm payroll...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes