US adds 227,000 in November as unemployment rate edges up

Total nonfarm payrolls published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics today (6 December) came in above market expectations, with economists polled by Reuters expecting that figure to stand at 200,000. The employment data for November marked a significant increase from the upwardly-revised figure of 36,000 for October. US economy expands by 2.8% in Q3 Meanwhile, the unemployment rate increased from 4.1% in October to 4.2% last month, higher than a year ago, when the jobless rate was 3.7%, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The largest increase in nonfarm payroll...