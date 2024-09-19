Federal Reserve cuts rates by 50 bps amid growing confidence in economy

Largest cut in four years

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 3 min read

The US Federal Reserve has cut its current federal funds rate by 50 basis points, bringing it down to a range of 4.75%-5%.

The Fed's move comes on the back of growing confidence in US economic data and after annual inflation dropped to 2.5% in August, beating market expectations. Eleven members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted in favour of the 0.5% cut, with one member, Michelle Bowman, opting instead for a quarter-point reduction. The cut was also the largest taken by Fed policymakers since 2020, when the Covid pandemic struck. Fed rate cut a 'near certainty' as US inflation drops to 2.5% beating expectations In his speech on Thursday (18 September), US Federal Reserve chair Jerome...

