Europe-based funds gather €48.4bn in July as bond strategies record highest monthly inflow in five years

According to Morningstar's Asset Flows report, the surge in monthly inflows came on the back of strong interest in fixed income strategies, which attracted €42.6bn of net inflows in July, marking the strongest month since June 2019. Antje Schiffler, editor at Morningstar, noted that active fixed income strategies in particular attracted €32.7bn as a result of "robust interest in Asian local currency bonds", which accumulated €6.8bn. On the other hand, only €9.9bn flowed into fixed income passive funds. Meanwhile, equity funds enjoyed €10.1bn of net inflows in July, bolstered by passiv...