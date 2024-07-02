Peel Hunt: Reversal of UK economic trends 'vital' as M&A contributing to UK equity outflows

£22bn outflow over three years

clock • 2 min read

Peel Hunt’s head of research, Charles Hall, has called for dwindling growth in the UK equity market to be addressed by the new government, as mergers and acquisitions activity continues to supplement UK equity outflows.

UK M&A activity has skyrocketed in the first half of 2024 as 32 transactions of over £100m were announced in the six-month period, placing the UK second behind the US by value globally. Recent large bids for Hargreaves Lansdown, Darktrace and DS Smith are notable contributions to this activity. FTSE 'paddling sideways' as dividends propped up by takeovers and buybacks Large-cap companies dominated the transactions list for H1, as 17 of the 32 transactions were FTSE 350 companies, compared to three in the FTSE SmallCap and ten on the Alternative Investment Market. This marks a signi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

BNY names Jose Minaya global head of BNY Investment and Wealth

UK growth to rebound in 2025 as domestic economy 'turning a corner'

More on UK

Labour manifesto's lack of CGT clarity could potentially spark 'significant concern'
UK

Labour manifesto's lack of CGT clarity could potentially spark 'significant concern'

No mention of ISAs, EIS or SEIS

Linus Uhlig
clock 13 June 2024 • 2 min read
UK jobs market cools despite strong wage growth
UK

UK jobs market cools despite strong wage growth

UK unemployment up to 4.4%

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 11 June 2024 • 2 min read
Hargreaves Lansdown removes FSSA Japan Focus fund from Wealth Shortlist
UK

Hargreaves Lansdown removes FSSA Japan Focus fund from Wealth Shortlist

No longer 'commercially viable'

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 03 June 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot