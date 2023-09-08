Nominate now for investment trust/VCT Rising Star of the Year Award

Nominate by 22 September

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 1 min read
Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Investment Company of the Year Awards
Image:

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Investment Company of the Year Awards

Investment Week is pleased to welcome nominations for this year's Investment Company of the Year Rising Star Award. 

The Rising Star Award is an individual award aimed at highlighting the achievements of newer members of the industry and the skills they can bring to the investment trust/VCT sector.   

It will be presented as part of Investment Week's 25th anniversary Investment Company of the Year Awards on 16 November, in association with the AIC and sponsored by Law Debenture.  You can read more about the awards and view the finalists here

The Rising Star Award is open to nominees with a maximum of six years' experience in the investment industry as at 30 November 2023. They must work in a role directly connected to investment trusts/VCTs. Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by colleagues. 

Nominees can work in a range of roles connected to investment trusts and VCTs including fund management, product selection, research, investor relations, marketing or distribution.   

Judges will consider professional progression and performance but will also take into account factors including: passion for the investment trust/VCT sector; excellence in their role; improvements to existing processes or products; engagement in industry-wide initiatives; and helping promote investment trusts/VCTs more widely.   

You can make a nomination here by 5pm on 22 September 2023 providing the following information: name of nominee; company name; job role; number of years in the industry; and a short statement of no more than 250-300 words explaining how they have made an impact in this sector and why they should win this award this year.

Please note, nominees must have a job role connected to investment trusts/VCTs. Investment Week will publish a shortlist for this category in early October.

For further information about the awards judging panel, as well as table and sponsorship opportunities on the night click here

Related Topics

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

Investment Week reveals finalists for 25th Investment Company of the Year Awards

Culture, liquidity risks, AI potential: The big industry talking points for H2

Most read
01

Pressure mounts on 'out of touch' asset managers over fossil fuel investments

08 September 2023 • 6 min read
02

Woodford deal requires 'careful thought' from investors

08 September 2023 • 2 min read
03

Woodford investors set for early 2024 payout if scheme passes

07 September 2023 • 4 min read
04

BlackRock to introduce tiered pricing for UK retail funds with at least £1bn AUM

08 September 2023 • 3 min read
05

'Lack of new investor interest' forces BlackRock to shut $22m China Flexible Equity fund

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
06

Round Hill Music Royalty fund agrees to $470m takeover offer

08 September 2023 • 2 min read
14 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Investment Week Sustainable & Impact Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot