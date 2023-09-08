Nominate now for investment trust/VCT Rising Star of the Year Award

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Investment Company of the Year Awards

The Rising Star Award is an individual award aimed at highlighting the achievements of newer members of the industry and the skills they can bring to the investment trust/VCT sector.

It will be presented as part of Investment Week's 25th anniversary Investment Company of the Year Awards on 16 November, in association with the AIC and sponsored by Law Debenture. You can read more about the awards and view the finalists here.

The Rising Star Award is open to nominees with a maximum of six years' experience in the investment industry as at 30 November 2023. They must work in a role directly connected to investment trusts/VCTs. Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by colleagues.

Nominees can work in a range of roles connected to investment trusts and VCTs including fund management, product selection, research, investor relations, marketing or distribution.

Judges will consider professional progression and performance but will also take into account factors including: passion for the investment trust/VCT sector; excellence in their role; improvements to existing processes or products; engagement in industry-wide initiatives; and helping promote investment trusts/VCTs more widely.

You can make a nomination here by 5pm on 22 September 2023 providing the following information: name of nominee; company name; job role; number of years in the industry; and a short statement of no more than 250-300 words explaining how they have made an impact in this sector and why they should win this award this year.

Please note, nominees must have a job role connected to investment trusts/VCTs. Investment Week will publish a shortlist for this category in early October.

