US Solar Fund selects new investment manager

Amber Infrastructure Group

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Amber Infrastructure Group is a specialist international infrastructure investment manager, with £5bn in funds under management
Image:

Amber Infrastructure Group is a specialist international infrastructure investment manager, with £5bn in funds under management

The US Solar Fund has selected a new investment manager, after beginning the hunt for one just two weeks ago.

In a London Stock Exchange notice today (21 August), the trust said that Amber Infrastructure Group would be replacing New Energy Solar Manager (NESM) as its investment manager.

Amber is a specialist international infrastructure investment manager, with £5bn in funds under management and having been responsible for over 3GW of US solar projects, the trust said.

NESM will continue to act as the trust's investment manager until the replacement is appointed.

The announcement came two weeks after US Solar Fund said it would not be extending its existing investment management agreement with NESM beyond the expiry of the initial five-year term in April 2024 and began the hunt for a new manager.

"The board and its advisers received multiple responses from highly qualified investment managers for this role," it said the RNS statement.

The management has been seeking to make largescale changes in the trust, launching a strategic review in October 2022 and even considering the sale of the trust earlier this year, before backtracking on the move.

The trust's total returns were down 24.5% over the last three years, compared to an IT Renewable Energy Infrastructure average of 9.1%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Deep Dive: Tokenisation represents 'paradigm shift' for asset management

FCA mandates data reporting on crypto transfers

More on Investment Trusts

The board reiterated that there was still “no certainty at this time that a sake of the company’s property portfolio will take place”, with none of the final terms, or price agreed yet. Credit: Photo Mix
Investment Trusts

Ediston Property confirms plans to sell entire portfolio

Cannot confirm if deal will complete

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 21 August 2023 • 1 min read
A significant uptick in exits would provide private equity investment trusts more freedom to decide how to allocate their capital | Credit: iStock
Investment Trusts

'Green shoots' for listed private equity as exit activity shows rebound signs

Flexibility in capital allocation calls

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 18 August 2023 • 3 min read
According to the most recently available filings, Supportive Homes CIC was the trust’s second-largest tenant, representing 10.4% of the rent roll and 1,020 beds.
Investment Trusts

Second largest Home REIT tenant begins wind-up process as investment policy vote looms

Supportive Homes CIC

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 18 August 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

BlackRock Olivia Markham: Gold fever

17 August 2023 • 4 min read
02

Second largest Home REIT tenant begins wind-up process as investment policy vote looms

18 August 2023 • 3 min read
03

The Big Interview: Impax CEO on avoiding 'lazy' ESG acronym and doubling assets by 2030

18 August 2023 • 5 min read
04

'Green shoots' for listed private equity as exit activity shows rebound signs

18 August 2023 • 3 min read
05

Deep Dive: Tokenisation represents 'paradigm shift' for asset management

18 August 2023 • 4 min read
06

GAM shareholders offer new loan facility to replace Liontrust offer

18 August 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot