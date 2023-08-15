Morningstar: Fixed income remains only asset class to gain net inflows in July

Second consecutive month

clock • 1 min read
Passive strategies saw modest inflows in July, while active funds saw sustained redemptions.
Image:

Passive strategies saw modest inflows in July, while active funds saw sustained redemptions.

Fixed income was the only asset class gaining net inflows for the second consecutive month in July, according to Morningstar data, while equity and allocation funds continued to remain unpopular.

UK investors piled £698m into fixed income last month, bringing the total net flows into the asset class for the year to date to £2.85bn.

Every other asset class lost investor cash, led by the UK equity sector, which shed £2.86bn in July, followed by the allocation sector which saw outflows of £1.27bn during the month.

Spot the Dog: Number of consistently underperforming equity funds soars to 56

Overall in July, UK total estimated net flows were -£3.83bn. Passive strategies saw modest inflows of £544m, while active funds saw sustained redemptions as investors took back £4.37bn.

Sustainable labelled funds tipped into net outflows for the year-to-date, losing £1.16bn. There were outflows from both sustainable and non-sustainable labeled funds in July.

Sterling government bond, global equity income, and global corporate bond GBP-hedged had the top category inflows, with HL Global Corporate Bond explaining nearly all the flow in the latter.

Morningstar: Equity funds suffer largest monthly net outflow since September 2022

Global large-cap growth equity and sterling flexible allocation saw over £1bn redeemed each in July. Fundsmith Equity, which saw £727m redeemed, and Schroder Diversified Growth, where investors pulled out £633m, respectively explain the majority of this.

BlackRock (£649m), Aviva (£89m), and HSBC (£129m) were the only large managers to see net inflows. Meanwhile, Baillie Gifford saw £990m redeemed in July, while Fundsmith Equity shed £727m.

Related Topics

More on Funds

The funds run by portfolio managers including Adrian Courtenay, James Hanbury and Oliver Kelton are also being rehoused as part of the restructuring.
Funds

Odey AM in talks to transfer Freddie Neave to Landseer Asset Management

Manager of Odey European and OEI MAC

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 August 2023 • 2 min read
Matthew Read (pictured), is senior analyst at QuotedData
Funds

Infrastructure and renewables - big yields, big discounts

Funds to look out for

Matthew Read
clock 04 August 2023 • 4 min read
Laith Khalaf (pictured), is the head of investment analysis at AJ Bell
Funds

AJ Bell: Active equity funds gain ground on trackers in first half of 2023

Active funds outperforming passives

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 02 August 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'Big Short' Michael Burry bets against S&P 500 and Nasdaq

15 August 2023 • 1 min read
02

LGIM assets tumble over 10% as LDI business suffers

15 August 2023 • 2 min read
03

UK employment falls as wages rise at record rate

15 August 2023 • 2 min read
04

FCA begins investigation into bank's 'politically exposed persons' procedures

15 August 2023 • 1 min read
05

Whistleblower implies ThomasLloyd Energy Impact board was misled by manager

15 August 2023 • 3 min read
06

Partner Insight: The Outlook for US Smaller Companies Looks Increasingly Compelling

15 August 2023 • 4 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot