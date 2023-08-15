Passive strategies saw modest inflows in July, while active funds saw sustained redemptions.

UK investors piled £698m into fixed income last month, bringing the total net flows into the asset class for the year to date to £2.85bn.

Every other asset class lost investor cash, led by the UK equity sector, which shed £2.86bn in July, followed by the allocation sector which saw outflows of £1.27bn during the month.

Overall in July, UK total estimated net flows were -£3.83bn. Passive strategies saw modest inflows of £544m, while active funds saw sustained redemptions as investors took back £4.37bn.

Sustainable labelled funds tipped into net outflows for the year-to-date, losing £1.16bn. There were outflows from both sustainable and non-sustainable labeled funds in July.

Sterling government bond, global equity income, and global corporate bond GBP-hedged had the top category inflows, with HL Global Corporate Bond explaining nearly all the flow in the latter.

Global large-cap growth equity and sterling flexible allocation saw over £1bn redeemed each in July. Fundsmith Equity, which saw £727m redeemed, and Schroder Diversified Growth, where investors pulled out £633m, respectively explain the majority of this.

BlackRock (£649m), Aviva (£89m), and HSBC (£129m) were the only large managers to see net inflows. Meanwhile, Baillie Gifford saw £990m redeemed in July, while Fundsmith Equity shed £727m.