Fixed income was the only asset class gaining net inflows for the second consecutive month in July, according to Morningstar data, while equity and allocation funds continued to remain unpopular.
UK investors piled £698m into fixed income last month, bringing the total net flows into the asset class for the year to date to £2.85bn.
Every other asset class lost investor cash, led by the UK equity sector, which shed £2.86bn in July, followed by the allocation sector which saw outflows of £1.27bn during the month.
Overall in July, UK total estimated net flows were -£3.83bn. Passive strategies saw modest inflows of £544m, while active funds saw sustained redemptions as investors took back £4.37bn.
Sustainable labelled funds tipped into net outflows for the year-to-date, losing £1.16bn. There were outflows from both sustainable and non-sustainable labeled funds in July.
Sterling government bond, global equity income, and global corporate bond GBP-hedged had the top category inflows, with HL Global Corporate Bond explaining nearly all the flow in the latter.
Global large-cap growth equity and sterling flexible allocation saw over £1bn redeemed each in July. Fundsmith Equity, which saw £727m redeemed, and Schroder Diversified Growth, where investors pulled out £633m, respectively explain the majority of this.
BlackRock (£649m), Aviva (£89m), and HSBC (£129m) were the only large managers to see net inflows. Meanwhile, Baillie Gifford saw £990m redeemed in July, while Fundsmith Equity shed £727m.