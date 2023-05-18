AVI calls for de-listing of Japan's SK Kaken

'AVI is calling on its fellow shareholders to continue to express their disapproval of poor management policies'

AVI said the company's poor share price performance and low valuation could warrant a de-listing.

In a regulatory filing, it explained that despite being a high-quality business with a "dominant share" of the domestic market, SK Kaken trades on a EV/EBIT ratio of less than 0.8x and has a price-to-book ratio of 0.8x.

AVI voices concerns on the 'credibility' of Fujitec directors following AGM 'debacle'

AVI added that over the last five years, the company's share price has fallen 19%, compared with a 13% increase for its domestic peers and a 31% rise for the Tokyo Stock Price index.

The firm currently represents 4.2% of AVI's Japan Opportunity trust, and has been a large detractor from performance, according to the trust's April factsheet.

With currently 410 shareholders, the firm said SK Kaken "only narrowly meets the requirements for listing on the TSE Standard market".

Joe Bauernfreund, CEO of AVI, hit out at the Japanese company, arguing it has a "lack of urgency and weak management discipline", a problem which he said is common for companies with a controlling shareholder.

In fact, over 40% of SK Kaken's shares are owned by the founding Fujii family, which also holds key senior executive positions at the company, he explained.

Bauernfreund continued: "The average tenure of the SK Kaken board is 15 years and the founder has a major influence on the decision-making process. This leads to a culture of intransigence and traditionalism, starving the company of progress.

"We submitted shareholder proposals last year and the year before, and despite receiving strong support from non-Fujii family shareholders, SK Kaken has failed to reduce its excess treasury shares and raise its low dividend pay-out ratio."

abrdn Japan proposes voluntary wind-up and rollover into Nippon Active Value

AVI has proposed for SK Kaken to cancel 90% of 438,400 shares held in treasury, as the company holds 14% of outstanding shares in treasury and has not made any plans to "use the share to complete M&A or improve executive compensation, for example".

It has also proposed increasing the dividend from ¥400 per share to ¥800, representing a 30% payout ratio. "SK Kaken has hoarded earnings on its balance sheet, with cash and equivalents accounting for 71% of balance sheet assets," AVI said.

It added: "AVI is calling on its fellow shareholders to continue to express their disapproval of poor management policies, which are negatively influenced by a controlling shareholder who has repeatedly neglected minority shareholder interests."