Enter now for Sustainable Investment Awards 2023

Now in their 17th year, these awards are intended to honour fund providers, research & ratings teams, wealth managers, fund selectors, service providers, consultancies and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing.

We will celebrate the winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards at a special ceremony in London on 21 September 2023.

Categories

This year we are pleased to announce a number of new categories including Best Sustainable Investment Consultancy, which is open to consultancies, PR and marketing firms, law firms and compliance firms supporting the sustainable investment industry in the UK.

Other new categories include Newcomer Fund categories open to sustainable funds with between a one-year and three-year track record as at 31 January 2023, as well as categories for new launches over the past year.

We are also welcoming entries for the Best Sustainable Investment Engagement Initiative and the Leaders Award for Excellence in ESG Integration in Investment Management.

Our categories for individuals include new awards for Best Sustainable Investment Wealth Manager (individual) and Best Sustainable Investment Fund Selector.

Finally, we will once again be honouring our Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year and celebrating the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable Investment Industry.

For more details on the categories and criteria, click here.

Methodology

Groups and individuals will only be considered if they submit an entry for these awards.

The entries are judged by a panel of sustainable investment experts from across the industry who will decide the shortlists and final winners. You can meet the panel here.

For the fund categories, the judges will consider factors including: strong performance record; strength of the team; meeting the fund's sustainable objectives; excellence in sustainable investing within the investment process; strong engagement record; effective client communication; wider fund impact; and key developments on the strategy in the past year.

For the other categories, entrants will have to provide examples of innovation, original thinking, inspiring leadership or wider industry impact in this area. Please see entry forms for category questions.

For more information and to enter, click here.

The closing date for entries is 14 April 2023.

Sustainable Investment Awards 2023 Categories

Sustainable Investment Industry Categories

Best Sustainable Investment Thought Leadership Paper

Best Sustainable Investment Research Team

Best Sustainable Investment Research & Ratings Provider

Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative

Best Sustainable Investment Wealth Manager/ DFM Group

Best Sustainable Investment Technology and Support Services Provider

Best Sustainable Investment Consultancy

Best Sustainable Investment Engagement Initiative

Leaders Award for Excellence in ESG Integration in Investment Management

Sustainable Investment Fund Categories

Best Sustainable Global Equity Fund

Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund

Best Sustainable European Equity Fund

Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund

Best Sustainable Specialist Fund

Best Sustainable Bond Fund

Best Impact Fund

Best Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund

Best Environmental/Climate Change Fund

Best Sustainable Investment ETF

Best Sustainable Alternative Assets Fund

Sustainable Investment Newcomer Categories

Best Newcomer Sustainable Fund

Best Newcomer Sustainable ETF

Sustainable Investment Fund Launch Categories

Best Sustainable Fund Launch

Best Sustainable ETF Launch

Sustainable Investment Group Awards

Sustainable Investment Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM £50bn or above )

Sustainable Investment Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM under £50bn)

Best Sustainable Investment ETF Provider of the Year

Sustainable Investment Individual Awards