Enter now for Sustainable Investment Awards 2023

Investment Week and Sustainable-Investment.com are pleased to launch the Sustainable Investment Awards 2023, with a number of new categories added this year.
Now in their 17th year, these awards are intended to honour fund providers, research & ratings teams, wealth managers, fund selectors, service providers, consultancies and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing.
We will celebrate the winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards at a special ceremony in London on 21 September 2023.
Categories
This year we are pleased to announce a number of new categories including Best Sustainable Investment Consultancy, which is open to consultancies, PR and marketing firms, law firms and compliance firms supporting the sustainable investment industry in the UK.
Other new categories include Newcomer Fund categories open to sustainable funds with between a one-year and three-year track record as at 31 January 2023, as well as categories for new launches over the past year.
We are also welcoming entries for the Best Sustainable Investment Engagement Initiative and the Leaders Award for Excellence in ESG Integration in Investment Management.
Our categories for individuals include new awards for Best Sustainable Investment Wealth Manager (individual) and Best Sustainable Investment Fund Selector.
Finally, we will once again be honouring our Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year and celebrating the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable Investment Industry.
For more details on the categories and criteria, click here.
Methodology
Groups and individuals will only be considered if they submit an entry for these awards.
The entries are judged by a panel of sustainable investment experts from across the industry who will decide the shortlists and final winners. You can meet the panel here.
For the fund categories, the judges will consider factors including: strong performance record; strength of the team; meeting the fund's sustainable objectives; excellence in sustainable investing within the investment process; strong engagement record; effective client communication; wider fund impact; and key developments on the strategy in the past year.
For the other categories, entrants will have to provide examples of innovation, original thinking, inspiring leadership or wider industry impact in this area. Please see entry forms for category questions.
For more information and to enter, click here.
The closing date for entries is 14 April 2023.
Sustainable Investment Awards 2023 Categories
Sustainable Investment Industry Categories
- Best Sustainable Investment Thought Leadership Paper
- Best Sustainable Investment Research Team
- Best Sustainable Investment Research & Ratings Provider
- Best Sustainable Investment Education Initiative
- Best Sustainable Investment Wealth Manager/ DFM Group
- Best Sustainable Investment Technology and Support Services Provider
- Best Sustainable Investment Consultancy
- Best Sustainable Investment Engagement Initiative
- Leaders Award for Excellence in ESG Integration in Investment Management
Sustainable Investment Fund Categories
- Best Sustainable Global Equity Fund
- Best Sustainable UK Equity Fund
- Best Sustainable European Equity Fund
- Best Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund
- Best Sustainable Specialist Fund
- Best Sustainable Bond Fund
- Best Impact Fund
- Best Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund
- Best Environmental/Climate Change Fund
- Best Sustainable Investment ETF
- Best Sustainable Alternative Assets Fund
Sustainable Investment Newcomer Categories
- Best Newcomer Sustainable Fund
- Best Newcomer Sustainable ETF
Sustainable Investment Fund Launch Categories
- Best Sustainable Fund Launch
- Best Sustainable ETF Launch
Sustainable Investment Group Awards
- Sustainable Investment Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM £50bn or above )
- Sustainable Investment Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM under £50bn)
- Best Sustainable Investment ETF Provider of the Year
Sustainable Investment Individual Awards
- Rising Star Sustainable Investment Champion of the Year
- Best Sustainable Investment Wealth Manager (individual)
- Best Sustainable Investment Fund Selector
- Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable Investment Industry