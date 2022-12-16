'Not a dovish Christmas carol' as ECB hikes rates by 0.50% and warns of further rises

'Clear hawkish messaging'

The ECB lifted borrowing costs to their highest levels in 14 years.
The European Central Bank went ahead with a 0.5% increase in interest rates yesterday (15 December), lifting borrowing costs to their highest levels in 14 years.

Although the ECB delivered a smaller rate rise than its previous two hikes, the tone from the bank has once again turned hawkish. ECB president Christine Lagard promised at least two more 0.5 percentage point rate increases in February and March.

"Everyone who thinks this is a pivot is wrong. We are not pivoting, not wavering," she said. 

The ECB raised its deposit rate from 1.5% to 2% and announced plans to start selling the €5trn worth of bonds it has acquired over the past eight years from March through June by €15bn per month. 

ECB raises interest rates to highest level since 2009

Inflation, which fell slightly from 10.6% in October to 10% in November, is too high for the ECB. The central bank signalled that inflation will remain higher than their previous predictions, raising its forecasts to 8.4% this year, 6.3% in 2023 and 3.4% in 2024. 

Average core inflation at 4.2% in 2023 implies a rate still above 3% at the end of next year, way above the bank's 2% inflation target.

Silvia Dall'Angelo, senior economist at Federated Hermes, said: "The ECB feel like their very credibility is on the line and, accordingly, are determined to err on the hawkish side, at the risk of overdoing it."

"Yet it is puzzling that the ECB has turned more aggressive at a time when the economy has already entered a recession according to their own forecasts."

Lagarde's hawkish messaging gave little room for misinterpretation by European Government Bond markets. 10 year yields rose by 15 bps in the case of Germany, and 30 bps in the case of Italy. 

ECB to start balance sheet run-off talks this week - reports

"The outlook for European Bond markets into 2023 looks very challenging. If the ECB can remain true to its word in its commitment to tackle inflation, and its forecasts prove correct, then the sell off seen immediately after today's decision may only be the start," said Gareth Hill, senior fund manager at RLAM. 

The ECB's hike follows a 0.75% rise from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday (14 December) and another 0.50% hike from the Bank of England yesterday, with both central banks warning that further tightening of monetary policy was likely. 

"All three central banks - the Fed, ECB and the Bank of England - expect their policy rates to be 1% higher over the next six months. It is not by any means a dovish Christmas carol," said Charles Hepworth, investment director at GAM Investments.

