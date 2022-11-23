Pacific AM poaches Findlay Park manager

Chris Fidyk

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
It is planned that Fidyk will manage a new fund from the start of next year
Image:

It is planned that Fidyk will manage a new fund from the start of next year

Pacific Asset Management has hired Chris Fidyk, who previously managed Findlay Park’s flagship fund, as a partner.

It is planned that Fidyk will manage a new fund from the start of next year, according to Pacific.

The fund will likely be a benchmark agnostic, concentrated, multi-cap North American opportunities fund. Pacific said the proposed fund has already received strong interest.

Fidyk joins the firm after leaving Findlay Park Partners in September, where he had spent more than 12 years.

He was most recently a partner and portfolio manager for the firm and was responsible for the £9.4bn Findlay Park American fund.

Prior to Findlay Park, he held multiple roles in investment management and investment banking focused on the healthcare sector.

Matthew Lamb, CEO of Pacific Asset Management, said: "We are incredibly pleased to welcome Chris to Pacific Asset Management. He has a long track record of generating outstanding returns in North American equities and is well-known for his expertise throughout the industry.

"This year more than ever has proven that the homogeneity and industrialisation of asset management does not, like in any industry, hold all the answers. Simply put, Chris personifies active craft investing."  

Fidyk added: "I am simply thrilled to join Matt and the team at PAM.  I considered several alternatives, but Pacific is unquestionably the best possible home for me. 

"Matt has built a firm with world class people, institutional infrastructure and differentiated funds, but more importantly we have a shared belief that a differentiated or craft investment process is required to generate consistent fund outperformance in North America."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Investec warns of 'perilous position' following Digital 9 manager departures

Global X launches firm's first synthetic ETF

More on Fund management

Eric Lonergan of M&G Investments
Fund management

M&G Investments manager Eric Lonergan departs after 16 years

Changes to multi-asset team

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 22 November 2022 • 2 min read
Yacine El-Mohri, one of the two hires to Brown Advisory's Global Sustainable Fixed Income team.
Fund management

Brown Advisory makes two hires to Global Sustainable Fixed Income team

Yacine El-Mohri and Eriko Miyazaki-Ross

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 10 November 2022 • 1 min read
Nicholas Cunningham is made deputy fund manager on M&G's Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Themes strategies.
Fund management

M&G Investments makes senior appointments in global equity team

Nicholas Cunningham and Son Tung Nguyen

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 08 November 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

'It is not the 70s': OBR defends optimistic growth rates

23 November 2022 • 3 min read
02

Investec warns of 'perilous position' following Digital 9 manager departures

23 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

abrdn set to return to FTSE 100

22 November 2022 • 2 min read
04

Digital 9 Infrastructure lead managers step down

22 November 2022 • 1 min read
05

Baillie Gifford European Growth trust NAV tumbles 40%

22 November 2022 • 1 min read
06

Europe-domiciled equity funds on track for worst year since 2008

23 November 2022 • 2 min read
23 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Women in Investment Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot