Pacific AM poaches Findlay Park manager

It is planned that Fidyk will manage a new fund from the start of next year, according to Pacific.

The fund will likely be a benchmark agnostic, concentrated, multi-cap North American opportunities fund. Pacific said the proposed fund has already received strong interest.

Fidyk joins the firm after leaving Findlay Park Partners in September, where he had spent more than 12 years.

He was most recently a partner and portfolio manager for the firm and was responsible for the £9.4bn Findlay Park American fund.

Prior to Findlay Park, he held multiple roles in investment management and investment banking focused on the healthcare sector.

Matthew Lamb, CEO of Pacific Asset Management, said: "We are incredibly pleased to welcome Chris to Pacific Asset Management. He has a long track record of generating outstanding returns in North American equities and is well-known for his expertise throughout the industry.

"This year more than ever has proven that the homogeneity and industrialisation of asset management does not, like in any industry, hold all the answers. Simply put, Chris personifies active craft investing."

Fidyk added: "I am simply thrilled to join Matt and the team at PAM. I considered several alternatives, but Pacific is unquestionably the best possible home for me.

"Matt has built a firm with world class people, institutional infrastructure and differentiated funds, but more importantly we have a shared belief that a differentiated or craft investment process is required to generate consistent fund outperformance in North America."