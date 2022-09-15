Nominate now for investment trust/VCT Rising Star of the Year Award

The Rising Star Award is an individual award aimed at highlighting the achievements of newer members of the industry working on investment trusts/VCTs and the skills they can bring to the sector.

This accolade is open to nominees with a maximum of six years' experience in a role directly connected to investment trusts/VCTs. Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by colleagues.

Nominees can work in a range of roles connected to investment trusts and VCTs including fund management, product selection, research, investor relations, marketing or distribution.

Judges will consider professional progression and performance but will also take into account factors including: passion for the investment trust/VCT sector; excellence in their role; improvements to existing processes or products; engagement in industry-wide initiatives; and helping promote investment trusts/VCTs more widely.

To make a nomination, email Katrina Lloyd by Friday 7 October 2022 providing the following information: name of nominee; company name; job role; number of years in the industry; and a short statement of no more than 200 words explaining why they should win this award this year.

Please note, nominees must have a job role connected to investment trusts/VCTs.

For more information on the awards, in partnership with the AIC, visit the website here.