Investment Week reveals autumn events calendar

As the summer draws to a close, Investment Week is pleased to unveil an exciting programme of events and awards for the rest of 2022 to give our delegates plenty to look forward to. 

These include Investment Week's flagship events for wealth managers and fund selectors: our two-day Funds to Watch conference; residential Leaders Summit; and popular IW Select autumn conference.

Investment Week Select, taking place on 4 October in London, is a unique conference that provides delegates with the flexibility to choose their own agenda. They can select from up to eight out of sixteen portfolio managers and build their own agenda to see the managers at a time that suits them - "Your time. Your choice".

Meanwhile, our Funds to Watch Autumn event, which will be hosted at The May Fair in London on 3-4 November, will provide a number of fresh ideas for portfolios. Over the two days, delegates will see a compelling selection of up-and-coming funds under £250m, attend roundtables with more established funds and hear from several boutique fund houses. 

In addition, Investment Week will be running a number of shorter Market Focus briefings during the autumn to help delegates navigate uncertain times for global markets. 

Our CPD-accredited events are a great way to interact with a stellar line-up of fund managers and expert industry commentators, as well as network with peers.   

We are also delighted to be celebrating the winners of Investment Week's Sustainable Investment Awards, Investment Company of the Year Awards and Women in Investment Awards in the coming months.   

The Investment Week team look forward to seeing you there!

Investment Week Events: September - December 2022

Fixed Income Market Focus - 13 September, London

Global Equity Market Focus - 20 September, London

Sustainable Investment Market Focus - 22 September, London

Sustainable Investment Awards - 22 September, London

Alternatives Market Focus - 27 September, London

Investment Week Select - 4 October, London

Fund Selector Summit: Channel Islands - 13 October, Jersey

Funds to Watch Autumn - 3 & 4 November, London

Investment Company of the Year Awards - 17 November, London

Women in Investment Awards - 23 November, London

Fixed Income Market Focus - 6 December, London

For more information and to register as a delegate for our events, please contact the delegate team at [email protected].

For commercial opportunities, please contact [email protected] and for awards queries, please contact [email protected] 

For more information on any event, visit: www.investmentweek.co.uk/events

