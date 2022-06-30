Artemis co-founder Derek Stuart steps away from fund management

Artemis Investment Management co-founder Derek Stuart is stepping back from fund management to focus on the firm’s charitable foundation.

Stuart will step off the Artemis UK Special Situations Fund at the end of 2023, but will remain chair of the Artemis Charitable Foundation.

Henry Flockhart will join remaining co-founder Andy Gray in managing the fund. Flockhart joins from Aviva Investors, where he managed the Aviva Investors UK Equity Unconstrained fund.

He also previously served at Standard Life, where he was responsible for the SLI UK Equity High Alpha fund.

Artemis poaches Majedie's Adrian Brass for US fund

"It was a great privilege to help found Artemis and to have managed the fund for, by the time I stand aside, 23 years. I look forward to continuing to work with Andy for the next 18 months as we welcome Henry to the team," said Stuart.

 

"I know that when I do hand over, I will be leaving the fund in Andy's and Henry's very capable hands; and I am sure that their focus will remain on meeting clients' needs. I am looking forward to chairing the Artemis Charitable Foundation and helping to ensure that all its good work continues," he added.

Artemis senior partner Mark Murray added: "Derek was one of Artemis' four co-founders in 1997. When he steps aside from fund management at the end of next year, he will do so with our recognition of his enormous contribution to making Artemis what it is today. He has our enduring thanks; and we are delighted that he will remain a partner as he chairs our charitable foundation."

