Today: Join our webinar on the inflation challenge

Our panel of experts will be discussing inflation’s impact on markets and the likely trajectories going forward

Gareth Jones
clock • 1 min read
With inflation now hitting 8.5% in the US and 7% in the UK, the implications are a key talking point for investors.

With this in mind, Investment Week and Professional Adviser will today host an exclusive webinar on the topic of inflation, in partnership with Capital Group.

Katrina Lloyd will be joined by Nisha Thakrar of Capital Group, David Morcher from Saunderson House and Shane Balkham of YOU Asset Management for a look at the impact that inflation is having on investment markets, and what investors can do to help position their funds against it. They will also discuss the differing fiscal responses from central banks around the world.

Elsewhere, we'll be giving the results of an exclusive survey, where we asked advisers what level they predict inflation will be by the end of the year and how they have adapted their portfolios in response.

Today (Tuesday 26 April, 2-2:45pm)

 

Gareth Jones
Partner insight: Engagement with a pharmaceutical company

Partner insight: An ESG label doesn't confirm virtue

