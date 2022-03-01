Franklin Templeton adds Jo Rands to portfolio management team

Franklin Templeton has added Jo Rands to its Franklin UK Equity fund management team, just six months after she joined the firm, Investment Week can reveal.
Rands, who joined the UK equity team as a senior research analyst/fund manager in September 2021, will be added as a named portfolio manager to a range of funds.
From 1 March, she will be a named manager on FTF Franklin UK Equity Income, FTF Franklin UK Rising Dividends, FTF Franklin UK Opportunities and FTIF Franklin UK Equity Income.
A spokesperson said the plan had always been to add Rands as a named manager "at the earliest convenience" owing to her more than 14 years' experience as a UK equities manager.
She will join head of UK equities Colin Morton, Ben Russon and Will Bradwell on the funds.
A spokesperson added: "There will be no changes to the investment process, fund strategies or portfolio management responsibilities of the investment team as a result of these changes."
Over her career, Rands has also held roles at Rathbone Unit Trust Management, Hermes, HSBC and Brewin Dolphin.