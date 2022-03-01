Franklin Templeton adds Jo Rands to portfolio management team

Rands, who joined the UK equity team as a senior research analyst/fund manager in September 2021, will be added as a named portfolio manager to a range of funds.

From 1 March, she will be a named manager on FTF Franklin UK Equity Income, FTF Franklin UK Rising Dividends, FTF Franklin UK Opportunities and FTIF Franklin UK Equity Income.

Franklin Templeton appoints global head of sustainability

A spokesperson said the plan had always been to add Rands as a named manager "at the earliest convenience" owing to her more than 14 years' experience as a UK equities manager.

She will join head of UK equities Colin Morton, Ben Russon and Will Bradwell on the funds.

A spokesperson added: "There will be no changes to the investment process, fund strategies or portfolio management responsibilities of the investment team as a result of these changes."

Over her career, Rands has also held roles at Rathbone Unit Trust Management, Hermes, HSBC and Brewin Dolphin.