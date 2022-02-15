Baillie Gifford tops FE fundinfo's 2022 Alpha Manager list despite 'tumultous' year

More than 50 new fund managers have joined the alpha manager list this year, accounting for a quarter of the 200 names and "representing a considerable churn", according to the data provider.

FE fundinfo said this was reflective of the rotational shifts that have impacted markets throughout the latter half of 2021.

Charles Younes, Research Manager at FE Investments, the investment arm of FE fundinfo, said: "Despite the market rotations over the past year, the new additions to Alpha Manager list once again demonstrate the value of high-quality active management.

"Despite the not being in favour at the present time, the investment styles of many of the new entrants - some of whom are primarily growth and equity managers - have not impacted on their underlying performance, which has been impressive through this latest market cycle."

UK equity sectors rebound in March while Baillie Gifford funds suffer

Baillie Gifford saw the highest number of its managers make the list this year.

Younes added: "Although they have had a tumultuous year, the performance of Baillie Gifford's managers has been impressive over the long term and has led to the highest number of its managers per group making the list.

"This is because although they have suffered from the market rotations mentioned earlier, structurally they remain sound and have not altered their investment approach, being able to generate alpha returns."

The Edinburgh-based fund manager was followed by Fidelity, which slipped into second place, going from 11 alpha managers in 2021 to ten in 2022.

The rest of the top five included Comgest with eight alpha managers, Jupiter and Premier Miton with six each and then abrdn and BlackRock with five apiece.

New entrants in the alpha manager list include equity managers Carlos Moreno from Premier Miton Investors, Dominic Bokor-Ingram from Fiera Capital Europe, and Mark Rogers from Montanaro.

Several high profile female fund managers also made the list, including Abby Glennie from abrdn, whose abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust fund generated returns of nearly 23% in 2021, Kate Fox and Kirsty Gibson from Baillie Gifford and Rosemary Banyard from Valu Trac Investment Management.

The list recognises the top 10% of UK retail-facing managers based on their entire career performance.