Impax AUM up 85% as it surpasses £32bn

Net inflows reached £47.5m

clock • 1 min read
Impax AUM rises 85% in 12 months
Image:

Impax AUM rises 85% in 12 months

Impax Asset Management's assets under management are up almost 85% for the year ending September 30, 2021, reaching £37.2bn.

According to the firm's final results, by October AUM had increased further to £38.9bn. During the full year period, net inflows hit £10.7bn , while the company's revenue increased 63.5% to £143.1m. 

Pre-tax profits also increased, rising 173.7% to £45.7m and the company has proposed a final dividend of 17p per share. 

Impax inflows more than double to £3.5bn during 'outstanding' year

Sally Bridgeland, chair of Impax AM, said: "Against any measure this has been an excellent year for the Company. We have expanded to ensure that we have the necessary resources to match ever-increasing client demand.

"By the end of the period the team had grown by 24%, with hires across the investment management, client services and corporate services teams. We are also delighted with the progress of the integration of our New Hampshire-based business, which has helped further establish Impax in the strategically-important North American market.

 


 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Jenny Turton

View profile
More from Jenny Turton

Investment Association names LGIM CIO investment committee chair

BNP Paribas AM launches Social Bond fund

More on Fund managers

The Financial Conduct Authority's headquarters
Regulation

FCA says Investment Firm Prudential Regime will require individual disclosure

Comes into effect 1 January 2022

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 26 November 2021 • 1 min read
European Commission publishes recommendations for updated AIFMD and ELTIF regulation
Regulation

European Commission seeks greater retail participation in update to ELTIF regulation

AIFMD proposals would alter UCITS directive

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 25 November 2021 • 3 min read
Richard Potter of Quilter Investors
Regulation

While skin in the game is important, we need beefed-up independent oversight

More emphasis needed on best practice

Richard Potter
clock 25 November 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2021

26 November 2021 • 5 min read
02

Invesco unveils physically backed bitcoin ETP

29 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

FCA pours £5m into laptops in bid to ramp up hybrid working

26 November 2021 • 3 min read
04

FCA scraps MiFID research rules on small-caps

30 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Women in Investment Awards 2021: Winners gallery

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
06

FCA says Investment Firm Prudential Regime will require individual disclosure

26 November 2021 • 1 min read
08 Dec
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser 360 North 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 