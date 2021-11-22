Women in Investment Career Booster Webinar: How to progress in sustainable and ESG investing

We received a high number of entries for our new Sustainable & ESG Investment Woman of the Year category at this year's awards and this webinar aims to help more women succeed in this exciting area.

The webinar will be held from 11am-12pm on Tuesday, 14 December. You can register to attend here

This webinar would be of interest to women who are in the early stages or want to build on their career in sustainable and ESG investing, as well as those who would like to learn more about developing their skills and incorporating sustainable and ESG considerations into their current role.

Our panel will share the secrets of their success building a career in sustainable & ESG investing. They will highlight the opportunities for women in this exciting and rapidly-expanding area, where women are taking a leading role in setting the agenda and driving change.

The panel will give practical advice on how our audience can expand their skills and contacts, find the right roles for them, as well as negotiate an industry in transition and stay on top of recent developments.

They will also discuss how women can have influence at firm and industry level to help champion sustainable and ESG investing.

Our panellists for the webinar are: