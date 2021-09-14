COP26 Blog: Government's green credentials threatened by finance sector

Investment Week
clock 14 September 2021 • 1 min read
COP26 Blog: Government's green credentials threatened by finance sector

In this live blog, Investment Week looks at the critical issues on the agenda at the UN's climate change convention

Related Topics

More on ESG

More and more countries are in favour of renewable energy
ESG

Has the wind gone out of alternative energy?

The ETFs have seen significant price drops

Dewi John
clock 14 September 2021 • 6 min read
The three-day Net Zero Festival proper kicks off on 29 September 2021
ESG

Road to COP26: Keeping 1.5C alive - What to expect from a critical autumn for the net zero mission?

Net Zero Festival launch

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 September 2021 • 10 min read
The fund is classified under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation as Article 9
ESG

Schroders launches SISF Emerging Markets Equity Impact fund

Aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 14 September 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Ruffer launches diversified return fund

09 September 2021 • 1 min read
02

Woodford favourite Oxford Nanopore unveils IPO

10 September 2021 • 2 min read
03

Company director jailed for £2.5m money laundering fraud

09 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

Schroders revamps UK equities business to meet client need

15 September 2021 • 3 min read
05

Abrdn total return bond team decamps to American Century Investments

10 September 2021 • 2 min read
06

Industry Voice: Has the pandemic changed the level of investment outsourcing?

13 September 2021 • 4 min read
16 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Briefing 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 