COP26 Blog: Australia PM might not attend summit to focus on Covid

Investment Week
clock 27 September 2021 • 1 min read
COP26 Blog: Australia PM might not attend summit to focus on Covid

In this live blog, Investment Week looks at the critical issues on the agenda at the UN's climate change convention

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment week

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space 
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management 
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day 
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts 
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on ESG

Chris Bowie of TwentyFour Asset Management
ESG

Deep Dive: Do not neglect the G in ESG

Business models need to be sustainable

Chris Bowie
clock 27 September 2021 • 3 min read
Renewable energy is a sector that is benefiting from huge growth
ESG

Governments' clean energy push to benefit private sector

Gravis Clean Energy fund benefited

Pedro Gonçalves
Pedro Gonçalves
clock 24 September 2021 • 2 min read
Will Goodhart of the CFA
ESG

Will Goodhart: Investment management is facing a critical decade

IPCC report eye-opening

Will Goodhart
clock 22 September 2021 • 4 min read
Trustpilot

 