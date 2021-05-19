Last chance to register for IW's Global Emerging Markets briefing

Join us live tomorrow from 9am for the briefing

Investment Week is calling for final registrations for our Global Emerging Markets Briefing taking place live online this Thursday from 9am to 1.10pm

This interactive briefing will bring together senior investment professionals to hear from and question leading emerging market fund managers.

Our speakers for this event are:

Michael Bourke, manager of the M&G Global Emerging Markets fund

Matthew Murphy, manager of the Eaton Vance Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities fund

Sergey Goncharov, senior institutional portfolio manager of the Vontobel Emerging Markets Corporate bond

Al Bryant, manager of the R&M Emerging Market ILC Equity fund

Xavier Hovasse, manager of the FP Carmignac Emerging Markets fund

Raj Shant, managing director and portfolio manager at Jennison Associates (PGIM)

This convenient half-day event offers a valuable opportunity for delegates to hear the views of a number of different managers and fund groups in one place.

Attendees will also get the chance to network with peers, as well as benefit from CPD points.

Click here to book tickets.