Register for IW's Sustainable Investment Festival: Ten key reasons to attend for fund selectors and wealth managers, plus CPD certified

Join us for the Festival between 22 and 25 June

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media is excited to bring together a compelling line-up of fund managers, asset management leaders and keynote speakers specialising in sustainable investing for our must-attend Sustainable Investment Festival in June.

The Festival has been tailored to meet the needs of fund selectors and wealth managers to help them navigate this rapidly evolving area of the market.

Our inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival will give delegates a unique insight into how over 25 leading asset managers are approaching sustainable and ESG investing across their fund ranges, help them identify key opportunities in this area for client portfolios and explore future trends for ESG funds and investing.

The Festival is now open for free registration and delegates will then be able to access all the sessions over the interactive online event between 22 and 25 June, and later on demand. Click here to view the full agenda for the event, and click here to register your place.

The Festival is also CPD certified across the event, for up to 26 hours of content.

Stellar line-up

We are excited to be giving Investment Week readers unrivalled access to leading fund managers specialising in this area from more than 25 asset managers from across the industry in one place.

Our speakers are setting the agenda when it comes to sustainable investing and they will be sharing their insights on how this important sector is evolving and the key trends to look for in the months and years ahead which will impact funds and client portfolios.

The festival is also a great opportunity to hear how leading asset managers in this space are approaching sustainable investing across their wider fund ranges, as well as taking advantage of opportunities through specific funds and strategies.

Our delegates will have the opportunity to really quiz the asset manager CEOs and industry experts during our interactive sessions to get the inside story on the big debates gripping our sector, as well as benefit from valuable networking opportunities.

Ten key reasons to attend

• A chance to interact with leading sustainable investment fund managers, CEOs and industry leaders from more than 25 asset managers in one place.

• Get ideas for client portfolios with fund showcases from larger and boutique fund houses covering a range of sustainable themes.

• Explore the latest trends in the European ESG fund landscape and hear what happens next

• Join the discussion about how the net zero agenda will impact portfolios

• Learn how to incorporate climate change assumptions into asset class forecasts and how to evidence the positive impact investors are making by investing more sustainably

• Share best practice on having effective client conversations about responsible investing

• Hear how fund selectors are incorporating diversity and inclusion into their investment decision-making process

• Discuss what shifting the focus onto the 'S' in ESG means for investors

• Address the sustainability skills challenge: Explore the evolving ESG skills required of today's investment professional

• Hear from high-profile sustainable investment leaders giving their unique perspectives on the key sustainability challenges facing the world today and the part investment managers can play in finding solutions.