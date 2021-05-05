Ex-Woodford IM sales head Dale joins HANetf

Former head of sales at Woodford Investment Management Simon Dale has joined HANetf, amid a series of appointments across its sales, marketing and product teams.

Dale, who joins as head of sales, spent more than five year with Woodford IM until its collapse in October 2019.

Having also served as a director and board member of Woodford's ICAV fund, Dale has worked as sales and distribution consultant since the firm's closure, according to LinkedIn. His near-30-year career has included roles with Matthews Asia and Invesco.

In his new role, Dale will be responsible for HANetf's sales strategy across Europe, and will focus on helping to grow its active ETF offering and further automating the sales process. He will also become a member of the firm's executive team.

Co-CEO of HANetf Hector McNeil said: "With nearly 30 years of experience, Simon brings an unparalleled knowledge of active fund sales which we see as a huge growth opportunity for HANetf and the European ETF industry more generally.

"We have several active ETFs in the immediate pipeline and expect it to be at least 20% of our offering over time. Simon is the right level of senior appointment for HANetf, which is one of the fastest growing ETF firms in Europe and globally."

In addition to Dale, HANetf has appointed Liam Wyatt as content manager and investment writer. He joins HANetf from MitonOptimal where he was marketing and operations manager.

Former DWS ETF head Manooj Mistry joins HANetf

Operations analyst Ramon Williams also joins HANetf from Fulcrum Asset Management, where he was team lead and operations associate.

McNeil added: "Simon, Liam and Ramon bring a huge amount of experience, which we will use to further enhance our distribution and product strategy and growth."