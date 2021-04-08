Q1 2021 results round-up: Quilter and Liontrust see AUM growth as GAM suffers fixed income blow

Managers report on first three months of 2021

Asset managers reveal trading updates for Q1 2021
  • Anna Fedorova
Asset managers report on their successes and failures during the first quarter of the new year, as investor sentiment remains strong despite continued lockdowns across Europe.

Liontrust Asset Management Liontrust Asset Management saw assets under management and administration grow from £29.4bn to £30.9bn over the first quarter of 2021, driven by UK retail inflows of £955m....

