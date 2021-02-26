2020 annual results round-up: Steven Levin appointed CEO of Quilter Investors in year of falling flows
Posted a 31.4% decline in pre-tax profits
As groups report on their progress last year, Investment Week looks at the trading updates for asset managers and investment platforms for the 12-month period ending 31 December 2020.
Quilter Investors Steven Levin, current CEO of investment platforms, has been appointed CEO of Quilter Investors in an attempt to bring theses businesses closer together and focus on Quilter's "affluent...
