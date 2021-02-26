2020 annual results round-up: Standard Life Aberdeen profits drop 16.6% to £487m
Announced dividend of 7.3p per share
As groups report on their progress last year, Investment Week looks at the trading updates for asset managers and investment platforms for the 12-month period ending 31 December 2020.
Standard Life Aberdeen The UK's third largest asset manager reported a decline in adjusted pre-tax profits of 16.6% to £487m as fee-based revenue also fell "largely reflecting the impact of 2019 outflows"....
More on Funds
Back to Top