2020 annual results round-up: Schroders sees AUM hit record high and Rathbones increases dividend
Schroders reported 15% rise in AUM
As groups report on their progress last year, Investment Week looks at the trading updates for asset managers and investment platforms for the 12-month period ending 31 December 2020.
Rathbones Total funds under management and administration (FUMA) reached £54.7bn at the end of 2020, up 8.5% from £50.4bn a year ago, Rathbones has reported. Net inflows across the group increased...
