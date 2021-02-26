2020 annual results round-up: Ninety One's AUM grows 27% to £130.9bn
Firms report on full year 2020
As groups report on their progress last year, Investment Week looks at the trading updates for asset managers and investment platforms for the 12-month period ending 31 December 2020.
Ninety One Ninety One's assets under management increased by 27% to £130.9bn in the financial year ending 31 of March 2021, with net outflows of 200m. In its results announcement, the asset manager...
