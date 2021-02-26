2020 annual results round-up: Liontrust expects revenue to be ahead of market expectations
Firms report on full year 2020
As groups report on their progress last year, Investment Week looks at the trading updates for asset managers and investment platforms for the 12-month period ending 31 December 2020.
Liontrust Liontrust has announced that it expects "revenues to be ahead" and adjusted profit before tax to be "significantly ahead of market expectations" for the year ended 31 March 2021. In an announcement...
