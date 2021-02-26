2020 annual results round-up: Aviva Investors' operating profits tumble 11% due to lower fee income

As groups report on their progress last year, Investment Week looks at the trading updates for asset managers and investment platforms for the 12-month period ending 31 December 2020.

Aviva Investors

Aviva Investors' operating profits fell by 11% from £96m to £85m over the course of 2020 due to "lower fee income" over the year, according to the firm.

In its annual results statement, the firm also revealed its revenue decreased by 5% from £542m to £515m, which it said was the result of both lower contribution from securities lending and clients de-risking - with lower demand for alternative strategies generally - and their asset allocation decisions leading to lower margins.

This is despite the fact inflows into funds were positive at £208m, with £59.2bn of total inflows relative to £59bn of outflows.

Some £1.7bn of inflows came from outside of the business, while there was £8.3bn net inflows into liquidity funds and cash, and a further £11.4bn from positive market and FX movements. Assets under management at the end of the year stood at £405bn, with externally managed AUM increasing from £36bn to £40bn over the course of the year. Real asset and credit products proved most popular, seeing respective inflows of £1.8bn and £3.2bn. Overall, assets under management increased by £19.7bn over 2020.

Products were "not immune from market turbulence" according to the firm, however, with 55% of Aviva Investors' funds ending 2020 ahead of benchmark over one year.

Controllable costs decreased by 3% from £446m to £430m from cost management actions to mitigate the decrease in revenue.

The firm said: "Our strategy is to support Aviva becoming the UK's leading insurer and the go-to customer brand. By combining our insurance heritage and DNA with our skills and experience in asset allocation, portfolio construction and risk management, we provide a range of asset management solutions to our institutional, wholesale and retail clients.

We have a highly diversified range of capabilities, with expertise in real assets, solutions, multi-assets, equities and credit.

It added that its ongoing focus on ESG creates "easy ways for customers to do good", and thereby plays "an active role in the fight against climate change, creating a stronger economy and society as well as generating enhanced shareholder value over the long term".

"Concerns over the economic disruption caused by Covid-19 led to significant volatility in financial markets and elevated levels of investor activity throughout 2020," Aviva Investors continued. "Notwithstanding the challenging market conditions, we had positive momentum in our Aviva client and external client businesses throughout 2020."

Man Group

Man Group's funds under management (FUM) reached a record high $123.6bn (£89bn) in 2020 driven by positive investment performance of $3.3bn (£23.8bn), in particular from alternative strategies.

The firm's full-year results published today (2 March) showed the group recorded overall net inflows of $1.8bn (£1.3bn), compared to net outflows in 2019 of $1.3bn (£936.5m), helped by AHL TargetRisk, which the group said has performed strongly in rising markets and protected capital during the sell-off.

It also attributed net inflows to the "strength of client relationships" during the year and reported that 71% of FUM at 31 December 2020 related to clients invested in two or more products, and 42% to clients invested in four or more products.

Man Group's pre-tax profits fell by 26% to $284m (£204.6m) in 2020, reflecting a decline from a strong performance fee outcome in the previous year, while statutory pre-tax profit also declined, down by 42% to $179m (£128.9m) compared to 2019.

Man Group announced that absolute performance across product categories was up 3%, with alternative strategies up 2%, due largely to the performance of AHL Alpha (+7.9%) and AHL TargetRisk (+5.7%).

Man Group FUM jumps 4% on inflows to alternative funds

On average, its long-only strategies were up 4.3%, having benefitted from the rebound in equity markets in the latter part of the year.

The firm reported "particularly strong" performance in GLG Continental European Growth of 24.7% and Numeric Global Core of 13%, while its value-biased strategies were "weaker" in performance terms, namely GLG Japan CoreAlpha (-15.9%) and GLG Undervalued Assets (-16%).

Luke Ellis, CEO of Man Group, said: "I am proud of how the Man Group team pulled together and am delighted to deliver a strong set of financial results in a challenging environment, which demonstrate both growth and resilience.

"We have increased our management fee profits and our dividend to shareholders, and grown client assets to end the year at a new record high for funds under management."

The group has introduced a progressive dividend policy, taking into account growth in overall earnings with a recommended final dividend of 5.7 cents per share, which brings the total dividend for 2020 to 10.6 cents per share, an increase of 8%.

Man Group recently reported that $43bn of FUM integrate ESG factors into their decision-making process, based on the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance's definitions and classification.

In its results, the group said it was seeing "growing demand for responsible investment funds in particular, with a focus on ESG factors".