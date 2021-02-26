2020 annual results round-up: Man Group grows FUM to record $123.6bn in 2020 as alternative strategies outperform

As groups report on their progress last year, Investment Week looks at the trading updates for asset managers and investment platforms for the 12-month period ending 31 December 2020.

Man Group

Man Group's funds under management (FUM) reached a record high $123.6bn (£89bn) in 2020 driven by positive investment performance of $3.3bn (£23.8bn), in particular from alternative strategies.

The firm's full-year results published today (2 March) showed the group recorded overall net inflows of $1.8bn (£1.3bn), compared to net outflows in 2019 of $1.3bn (£936.5m), helped by AHL TargetRisk, which the group said has performed strongly in rising markets and protected capital during the sell-off.

It also attributed net inflows to the "strength of client relationships" during the year and reported that 71% of FUM at 31 December 2020 related to clients invested in two or more products, and 42% to clients invested in four or more products.

Man Group's pre-tax profits fell by 26% to $284m (£204.6m) in 2020, reflecting a decline from a strong performance fee outcome in the previous year, while statutory pre-tax profit also declined, down by 42% to $179m (£128.9m) compared to 2019.

Man Group announced that absolute performance across product categories was up 3%, with alternative strategies up 2%, due largely to the performance of AHL Alpha (+7.9%) and AHL TargetRisk (+5.7%).

Man Group FUM jumps 4% on inflows to alternative funds

On average, its long-only strategies were up 4.3%, having benefitted from the rebound in equity markets in the latter part of the year.

The firm reported "particularly strong" performance in GLG Continental European Growth of 24.7% and Numeric Global Core of 13%, while its value-biased strategies were "weaker" in performance terms, namely GLG Japan CoreAlpha (-15.9%) and GLG Undervalued Assets (-16%).

Luke Ellis, CEO of Man Group, said: "I am proud of how the Man Group team pulled together and am delighted to deliver a strong set of financial results in a challenging environment, which demonstrate both growth and resilience.

"We have increased our management fee profits and our dividend to shareholders, and grown client assets to end the year at a new record high for funds under management."

The group has introduced a progressive dividend policy, taking into account growth in overall earnings with a recommended final dividend of 5.7 cents per share, which brings the total dividend for 2020 to 10.6 cents per share, an increase of 8%.

Man Group recently reported that $43bn of FUM integrate ESG factors into their decision-making process, based on the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance's definitions and classification.

In its results, the group said it was seeing "growing demand for responsible investment funds in particular, with a focus on ESG factors".