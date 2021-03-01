Investment Week launches Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards 2021: Entries open

Investment Week is pleased to invite entries for its Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards 2021, in association with BMO Global Asset Management, at the start of what promises to be another momentous year for this area.

Building on their proud 15-year history, these awards - this year scheduled for 30 September - are intended to honour best-in-class fund providers, research & ratings teams and service providers who have a key part to play as sustainable and ESG investing moves firmly mainstream.

During a time of transition and rapid development, these awards are more important than ever in scrutinising sustainable and ESG investment propositions and highlighting excellence in this space.

This year we are pleased to introduce new categories including: Best Sustainable & ESG Portfolio Range, Best Sustainable & ESG Research Paper, Best Sustainable & ESG Investment Initiative, Best Sustainable & ESG Thematic Fund and a number of awards to reward innovation in the space.

For the first time, we are also calling for nominations for individuals for the Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable & ESG Investment Industry Award.

Entries will be judged by a panel of sustainable and ESG investing experts drawn from across the industry. We are also pleased to welcome a number of new fund selector judges to the panel this year.

For the fund categories, the judges will consider factors including: strong performance record; strength of the team; meeting the fund's sustainable & ESG objectives; excellence in sustainable and ESG investing within the investment process; strong engagement record; effective client communication; wider fund impact and developments in the past year.

For the other categories, entrants will have to provide examples of innovation, original thinking, inspiring leadership or wider industry impact in sustainable and ESG investing.

The closing date for entries is 30 April, so register now. Click here for more details on how to enter and click here for more on the judging panel.

Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards categories

• Best Sustainable & ESG Thought Leadership Paper

• Best Sustainable & ESG Research Paper

• Best Sustainable & ESG Research Team

• Best Sustainable & ESG Research & Ratings Provider

• Best Sustainable & ESG Investment Initiative

• Best Sustainable & ESG Wealth Manager/ DFM Group

• Best Sustainable & ESG Equity Fund

• Best Sustainable & ESG Thematic Fund

• Best Sustainable & ESG Bond Fund

• Best Impact Equity Fund

• Best Green & Impact Bond Fund

• Best Sustainable & ESG Alternative Assets Fund

• Best Sustainable & ESG Multi-Asset Fund

• Best Environmental/Climate Change Fund

• Best Sustainable & ESG Portfolio Range

• Best Sustainable & ESG ETF

• Best Sustainable & ESG Thematic ETF

• Best Sustainable & ESG Index Provider

• Best Sustainable & ESG Support Services Provider or Consultancy

• Most Innovative Sustainable & ESG Fund Launch (Specialist)

• Most Innovative Sustainable & ESG Fund Launch

• Most Innovative Sustainable & ESG ETF Launch

• Best Sustainable & ESG Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM £20bn or above)

• Best Sustainable & ESG Fund Management Group of the Year (AUM under £20bn)

• Outstanding Contribution to the Sustainable & ESG Investment Industry (Individual)