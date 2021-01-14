Q4 2020 trading update round-up: AJ Bell doubles net inflows; strong markets boost Close Brothers' AUM

Resilience despite Covid-19 crisis

How did the markets and key sectors fare towards the end of 2020?
  Anna Fedorova
The last quarter of 2020 continued to be challenging as the coronavirus crisis showed no signs of abating, while the threat of a no-deal Brexit rocked the UK market, but many of the firms in the industry proved resilient despite this backdrop.

AJ Bell AJ Bell has reported total net inflows of £1.6bn in the last quarter of 2020, double the amount during the same time period of the previous year, and reiterated plans for another ESG product...

