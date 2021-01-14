Q4 2020 trading update round-up: AJ Bell doubles net inflows; strong markets boost Close Brothers' AUM
Resilience despite Covid-19 crisis
The last quarter of 2020 continued to be challenging as the coronavirus crisis showed no signs of abating, while the threat of a no-deal Brexit rocked the UK market, but many of the firms in the industry proved resilient despite this backdrop.
AJ Bell AJ Bell has reported total net inflows of £1.6bn in the last quarter of 2020, double the amount during the same time period of the previous year, and reiterated plans for another ESG product...
