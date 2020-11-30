Link lines up £100m WEIF investor payout as Acacia deal nears completion

Link expects a fourth capital distribution of "up to" £97.6m, with a further letter to be sent to investors "on or around 9 December"

Investors in the collapsed Woodford Equity Income fund are set to receive a fourth capital distribution of up to £97.6m as part of the vehicle's winding-up process, with the completion of the transfer of assets to Acacia Research expected by the end of this year.

In a letter to investors published today (30 November), the fund's administrator Link Fund Solutions confirmed there is now just under £28m in cash available for distribution, with this figure expected to rise if the transfer of assets to Acacia is completed "in the next few days" or separate asset sales are made.

The fund, which was renamed LF Equity Income last year, is split into two portfolios. Portfolio A, comprising listed securities, was overseen by BlackRock and has since been liquidated.

Meanwhile Portfolio B - containing unlisted and less liquid listed assets - was assigned to specialist broker PJT Park Hill. Following an extensive marketing campaign, an agreement was reached with the Acacia Research Corporation in June to sell up to 19 of the fund's healthcare assets for up to £223.9m.

This resulted in a payment of £183m to investors in August 2020.

While the transfer of assets to Acacia was expected to be completed by today, Link said this was not possible but the completion is expected soon and no later than 31 December.

Link expects a fourth capital distribution of "up to" £97.6m, with a further letter to be sent to investors "on or around 9 December" confirming the total and the amount individual investors will receive.

The £97.6m distribution would bring the total distribution to investors to £2.5bn.

Managing director of Link Karl Midl said further capital distributions are expected to be made "as and when suitable amounts of cash have been raised from the sale of the remaining assets of the fund".

He told investors: "At this stage we are unable to advise you of the exact timing and amount of these future capital distributions as this is dependent upon the sale of the fund's assets.

"However, if the proceeds related to the final Acacia transfers are not received by the fund on or before the calculation date as expected, then we will seek to make a fifth capital distribution of those proceeds in early 2021.

"Investors are reminded that the assets that remain to be sold are the less liquid assets of the fund and, as previously notified, it is expected that some of these assets will not be sold until mid to late 2021."