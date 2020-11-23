Register now to watch IW's Women in Investment Awards 2020: Support the finalists in your team

Investment Week is delighted to invite you to register to watch our special virtual awards show for the fourth annual Women in Investment Awards, in association with HSBC Global Asset Management.

The winners will be announced during the ceremony at 1pm on Tuesday 8 December and you can register to watch here.

We would urge you to sign up to watch the show if you have a finalist in your team to help support the amazing women in our industry shortlisted this year. You can view all the finalists here.

During the ceremony, you will have the chance to network with everyone else in the networking chat function and you will also be able to talk privately to people from your company who will be on the same virtual table as you.

We are also asking participants to share their messages of support and photos on social media using the hashtag #WIIA.

The show will be guest hosted by comedian Zoe Lyons and should be a fun event, with a number of competitions running throughout the ceremony.

We had a record number of nominations for the awards this year, which shows the sector's commitment to accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive industry even during these difficult times.

New categories for the Women in Investment Awards in 2020 include Wealth Manager of the Year and Distribution Woman of the Year, sitting alongside established categories including Rising Star of the Year, Mentor of the Year and Returner of the Year.

Nominees were required to fill in a questionnaire asking them for more detail about their careers, recent achievements and support for others in the sector to help the judging panel decide on the finalists and winners.

Click here for more information about the awards.