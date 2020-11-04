M&G IM to become cornerstone investor in Hipgnosis competitor

Round Hill is seeking to raise $375m to invest in a catalogue of music rights

M&G Investment Management will become a cornerstone investor in the Round Hill Music Royalty fund once it IPOs on the London Stock Exchange.

Round Hill said on Tuesday that M&G had carried out a due diligence process and that it intended to make an investment in the initial issue of shares, but had demanded two revisions to the company structure.

Those include "minor amendments" to some of the investment restrictions contained in the company's investment policy, and as the introduction of a key person provision in the investment management agreement between the company and Round Hill Capital.

The board of the trust also announced the publication of a supplementary prospectus, which had been given FCA approval.

It said the supplementary document was to be read in conjunction with the prospectus published on 19 October when the initial offer was announced.

Round Hill is seeking to raise $375m to invest in a catalogue of music rights, becoming a competitor to the popular Hipgnosis Songs Fund.