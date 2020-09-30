HSBC GAM poaches from Invesco for ETF team

HSBC Global Asset Management has boosted its ETF sales team with the appointment of Stefano Caleffi who joins from Invesco.

Caleffi has been hired for the newly created role of head of ETF sales (Southern Europe) and at Invesco was head of ETF business development for Italy, Iberia and Israel.

Tasked with overseeing ETF sales across Italy, Spain and Portugal, the Milan-based Caleffi will report directly to HSBC GAM global head of ETF sales Olga De Tapia.

"Stefano's appointment is yet another milestone in our plans to grow our ETF business in Europe," said De Tapia. "His extensive client-facing and ETF industry experience make him the perfect candidate to drive our sales effort in Italy, Spain and Portugal."

Prior to Invesco, Caleffi's career including being responsible for Southern Europe distribution at Source and working in the equities division of Credit Suisse First Boston.

This hire is the latest in several appointments for HSBC GAM's ETF business, with Phillip Knueppel and Marc Hall being named as ETF sales heads for the DACH region and Switzerland respectively.