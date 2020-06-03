AXA Framlington Monthly Income left with 'insufficient income' to pay April dividend

AXA's fund said those decisions were "the correct action" for companies

The AXA Framlington Monthly Income fund was left with "insufficient income" to pay investors a dividend in April, after a number of its holdings reneged on payout promises due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The £290m fund, which pledges to pay investors dividends every month, told Investment Week that as of its 6 March year-end date it had been expecting to receive dividends that had gone ex-dividend in the fund's last financial year.

It therefore paid unitholders a year-end dividend, which including those expected dividends, on 6 April. However, those dividends went unpaid as companies reneged on dividend commitments in order to shore up balance sheets and maximise liquidity.

The fund said those decisions were "the correct action" for companies, but admitted it meant the fund had "insufficient income to pay a distribution in April".

It also impacted the distribution for May, AXA added, which came in at just 0.0009p per unit according to FE fundinfo data, down from 0.0045p in May 2019.

The fund's statement explained: "In line with other income funds, there is a substantial impact on this year's dividend from dividend cuts and cancelations.

"The ultimate outcome will depend on the path of the pandemic with scope for some companies to pay what had been expected. We will ensure investors are updated as the situation develops."

For investors holding the fund in order to draw a monthly income the news will be a blow, although Adrian Lowcock, head of personal investing at Willis Owen, said that "while the situation is disappointing, the actions of the underlying companies makes sense".

"The key of investors is that diversification of your income stream is just as important as other types of diversification so hopefully any disruption can be minimised," he said.