Who will win IW's Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2020? Register now for our live ceremony

Investment Week is pleased to announce that registrations are now open for our live ceremony revealing the winners of our flagship Fund Manager of the Year Awards at 3pm on 25 June.

Our judging panel of the UK's top fund selectors have now made their decisions and we are ready to crown our winners at a very special ceremony to celebrate 25 years of Investment Week and these coveted awards.

Who will win the Outstanding Fund Manager over 25 Years and Outstanding Industry Contribution over 25 Years accolades?

Please sign up here to register free for the event and forward this link to industry colleagues, who will all be eager to know which shortlisted funds have triumphed.

We have moved the ceremony virtual this year in response to the coronavirus crisis, but the Fund Manager of the Year Awards never disappoints. The show must go on and it remains the must-watch event of the year for the investment industry.

As well as honouring fund managers at the very top of their game, the Fund Manager of the Year Awards is also about bringing our industry together and having fun. We would love to see the whole UK investment industry join together to watch the ceremony live.

To get the party started, we will be sending everyone who registers the ingredients for the FMYA Cocktail so you can make it in advance of the ceremony at 3pm.

Another important part of an awards ceremony that does not have to be missed just because it is virtual is getting dressed up. We will run a competition on the day on social media for guests to post pictures of themselves glammed up and ready to watch the show. Tag @InvestmentWeek and the #FMYABestDressed hashtag to be in with a chance of winning a special prize.

Register now for a place at the event of the year and good luck to all our finalists. To see the finalists list, click here.