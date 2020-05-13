City Hive calls for applications for cross-company mentor scheme

City Hive is welcoming applications from potential mentors and mentees from across the investment industry for its new cross-company mentoring scheme.

It hopes to enable both large and small firms to participate in an industry-wide collaboration and help to correct years of collective under investment and achieve gender balance by maximising the potential of women.

In light of the Covid-19 crisis, the application period for mentors and mentees has now been extended until 12 June.

Scheme matching will now take place in late June with the scheme commencing in early July for nine months. Mentors and mentees are paired up based on skills, experience and programme goals.

Men or women can apply to be mentors for the scheme, but only women can apply to be mentees, although they can be from any job function. Click here to apply as a mentor or mentee.

Sponsors already on board for the scheme include Pictet AM, Mirabaud AM, Eaton Vance IM and TT International.

Q&A with City Hive

Why mentoring?

Women continue to be under-represented in our sector at all career levels and across all job functions.

In order to retain and empower existing women in our workforce, whilst encouraging and attracting the brightest and best new recruits, we need to address this head-on by collaborating as an industry, rather than individual firms.

Mentoring provides crucial, cost-effective and insightful guidance and support that accelerates professional development and career progression.

This scheme is designed to additionally deliver the tangible benefits that cross-company, industry-specific insight can provide.

This includes greater choice of mentors with different but industry-specific perspectives, skills and knowledge which might not be available in-house.

It supports openness and honesty between both mentee and mentor. By facilitating neutral, unbiased discussions it can also lead to more robust and valuable long-term mentoring relationships.

How does it work?

Sponsors contribute to a pooled fund, which supports the mentoring scheme and allows applications to be opened up across the industry.

Sponsors are guaranteed participation of one mentor and mentee and can fund additional pairs as they choose.

Partners are personally matched and given guidance and support for the duration of the scheme, which runs for 9-12 months.

The pairs can choose to continue their relationship after the end of the scheme.

Training and support will be available online, meaning national and international applications are welcome.

How long is the scheme?

The scheme runs for nine months, although pairs are welcome to continue with the relationship if mutually agreed.

How many staff can I have in the scheme?

Sponsor companies are guaranteed a match for one mentor and one mentee and are able to add additional participants at fixed cost.

There is no limit on applications, but not everyone will be matched in the cohort.

We will provide other types of support to the unmatched candidates to reward their interest in professional and personal development.

Can men apply?

Men can apply to be mentors alongside women, as we want to ensure we make the most of the expertise available. All our mentees in this particular scheme will be women but can come from any job function.

While the focus of the relationship is the mentee and her progress, being a mentor will be a great opportunity to listen, understand and expand your own perspectives.

As the workplace is changing, and the day to-day concerns of younger staff need to filter upwards all the way to the boardroom, the time invested will reap rewards for you and your entire organisation.