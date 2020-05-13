H1 2020 results round-up: Tatton AM records strong six months as revenue, profits and AUM increase despite failed acquisition
Managers report activity during H1
Companies and economies around the world continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns during the first half of 2020. Investment Week reports on how they have done since then.
Tatton Asset Management Tatton Asset Management (Tatton AM) has seen an increase in its assets under management (AUM) bringing the group's total to £7.8bn, up 17.4% from its 31 March 2020 figure of £6.6bn....
