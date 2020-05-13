H1 2020 results round-up: Quilter expects 'margin erosion' as investors switch from active to passive
Managers report activity during H1
Companies and economies around the world continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns during the first half of 2020, but stockmarkets began to rally as cases began to roll over.
Quilter Investors Quilter Investors' assets under management (AUM) declined by 4% in the six months to 30 June 2020, with net inflows down 25% and an expectation the businesses' margins will further...
