H1 2020 results round-up: Profits tumble but AUM grows at Aviva Investors
Managers report activity during H1
Companies and economies around the world continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns during the first half of 2020, but stockmarkets began to rally as cases began to roll over.
Aviva Investors Profits at Aviva Investors fell 42% in the six months to 30 June 2020 to £35m but assets under management (AUM) grew 3% to £355bn, despite net outflows. Overall revenue fell 8% to...
