H1 2020 results round-up: M&G's profits halve as AUM continues to fall
Managers report activity during H1
Companies and economies around the world continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns during the first half of 2020, but stockmarkets began to rally as cases began to roll over.
M&G M&G's profits were slashed in half during H1 2020, with adjusted operating profit before tax of £309m, 56% beow H1 2019's £714m, while savings and asset management flows were negative £4.1bn...
