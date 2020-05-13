H1 2020 results round-up: M&G's profits halve as AUM continues to fall

Companies and economies around the world continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns during the first half of 2020, but stockmarkets began to rally as cases began to roll over.

M&G M&G's profits were slashed in half during H1 2020, with adjusted operating profit before tax of £309m, 56% beow H1 2019's £714m, while savings and asset management flows were negative £4.1bn...

To continue reading...

