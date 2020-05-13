H1 2020 results round-up: Ninety One increases AUM to £119bn against half-yearly outflows
Managers report activity during H1
Companies and economies around the world continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns during the first half of 2020. Investment Week reports on how they have done since then.
Ninety One Ninety One saw assets under management (AUM) increase 15% to £119bn and reported a rise in pre-tax profits for the six months to 30 September 2020, despite clocking up net outflows of £0.3bn...
