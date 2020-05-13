H1 2020 results round-up: Market recovery and net inflows drive Allianz GI AUM higher

Companies and economies around the world continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns during the first half of 2020, but stockmarkets began to rally as cases began to roll over.

Allianz GI Allianz Global Investors' assets under management (AUM) increased to €2.3trn over the second quarter of 2020, although operating profits fell 5.7% to €640m, owing to lower performance fees...

