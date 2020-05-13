H1 2020 results round-up: GAM stems outflows and positions IM division for growth
Managers report activity during H1
Companies and economies around the world continued to feel the effects of the coronavirus-enforced lockdowns during the first half of 2020, but stockmarkets began to rally as cases began to roll over.
GAM Holdings AG GAM Holdings saw "materially lower outflows" in Q2 than the previous quarter, as it looks to take "important steps in mobilising GAM for growth for the benefit of our shareholders"...
